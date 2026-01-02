E-Paper | July 15, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Polls on schedule: Bhutto

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The Prime Minister, Mr Z.A. Bhut­to, said yesterday [Jan 1] that general elections will be held according to the Cons­t­itution, adding that the Government was committed to holding fair ... elections. … The Chair­­man of the PPP was addressing about 1,000 party workers ... on the lawns of the Governor House. … The Prime Minister recalled that during the life time of Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan general elections were followed by a year-long post-election campaigning that spread the poison of provincialism and ideas against the solidarity ... of the country were preached. He also said that one reason for the separation of East Pakistan was that a similar freedom was allowed after the 1970 elections.

[News agencies add:] … Mr. Bhutto decla­red amidst full-throated slogans … that the PPP would participate in the next general elections and hoped that the workers, including women, working hard shoulder to shoulder, will bring victory to the PPP as one party from Khyber to Karachi. … He said, “we are against that politics under which voters are coerced, intimidated, harassed or dictated”.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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