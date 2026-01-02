E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Helping hands

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WINTER is not really a pleasant season for everyone. While we enjoy its beauty wrapped in warm blankets in our comfort-able homes, countless children, mostly orphans, struggle to survive without even a single blanket. We cannot truly imagine what they endure in the biting cold. As we celebrate winter as a ‘wonderful season’, they spend their nights trembling along roadsides, fighting harsh winds with nothing to protect them.

The reality is painful: winter is not the same for everyone. We live in warm houses, surrounded by comfort, while those innocent children suffer in silence. Sadly, we have failed as a nation to support our own people. We may not be able to provide them luxury homes, but we can offer them one simple gift; a blanket.

Even a small act of kindness can bring warmth, comfort and smile to a child who has nothing. A single blanket may seem ordinary to us, but for them, it can mean survival in harsh weather. Let us become the reason someone feels safe this winter. Sometimes, even the smallest gesture becomes a life-changing blessing.

Waseem Ahmed
Tump

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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