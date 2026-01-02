E-Paper | July 15, 2026

A futile exercise

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THE government’s introduction of e-stamp papers is a welcome step aimed at stopping fraud and bringing transparency to official documentation. People have welcomed the move because it promised convenience, accountability and an end to the old stamp-paper mafia. But what this really means on the ground is a different story.

The banks responsible for issuing e-stamps often push applicants into long and unnecessary delays, saying the ‘printer is not working’, or the ‘system is down’, or the ‘paper is not available’. They ask people to come back after hours or even the next day. A process designed to take minutes ends up consuming several hours.

There is a simple solution. People should be able to generate the challan, pay it online or at any bank, instantly receive their e-stamp with a secure barcode or QR code, and print it on any standard printer. This would save time, reduce rush at banks and make the system truly digital.

The purpose of e-stamp is defeated if people still face avoidable obstacles. The authorities concerned must fix these operational issues and move towards a fully online, user-friendly mechanism. Only then will the initiative fulfil its promise of making lawful documenta- tion easier instead of more frustrating.

Ahsan ul Haque
Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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