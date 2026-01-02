E-Paper | July 15, 2026

KWSC medical crisis

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THE medical facility for employees and pensioners of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) is in a severely pathetic state. My mother, a pensioner, needs regular medication that costs Rs3,000 twice a week. The situation has worsened drastically following the KWSC’s abrupt suspension of medical facilities. This means a life-saving treat-ment has now become a luxury not many can afford.

Ironically, while payments to panel medical institutions remain frozen, various reports allegedly suggest that substantial advanced payments are being diverted to insurance companies under some new, but largely ineffective medical insurance scheme. This transition would only add to the grievances of those who solely rely on direct medical support.

Furthermore, the annual medical budget is frequently curtailed. There are persistent allegations that funds allocated for employees’ and pensioners’ medical care are being diverted to unrelated projects. This is pathetic, showing a careless attitude of a bureaucratic leadership towards what is an already fragile low-income class.

Saleem Ghani
Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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