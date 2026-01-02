E-Paper | July 15, 2026

OBJECTIONS APLENTY

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OBJECTIONS APLENTY: Visiting the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) offices often subjects citizens to a barrage of unnecessary objections. One such requirement is asking individuals to bring their brothers and sisters — sometimes residing in other cities — for thumb verification during the CNIC renewal process. This demand is particularly distressing for the elderly. The issue is further aggravated when photographs of elderly individuals, especially women who in many cases do not have photographs on their original CNICs, are mistakenly replaced with someone else’s. It becomes a nuisance when individuals are dragged into cases involving family disputes. Nadra should resolve such issues at least for the elderly who are often unable to pay frequent visits to Nadra offices.

Sarah Ahsan
Karachi

KARACHI NEEDS WATER: The Hub Dam is a major water source for both Hub and Karachi. The water from the dam flows to Karachi through the Hub Canal. Due to heavy monsoon, the canal gets damaged, slashing 60 per cent of water to Karachi. Pipelines are damaged and under repair. Even when Hub has water, it does not reach Karachi due to poor infrastructure and management. City residents have to rely on tankers, industries suffer, and daily life becomes difficult. Overall, water is available most of times, but delivery is the problem. Proper management and repairs are needed. The government should improve its performance in this critical regard.

Sana Ishaq
Hub

PUBLIC LIBRARY: There is only one public library in entire Pasni city. Students from far and wide visit the place, but the library does not have enough furniture to facilitate students. A cluster of old and damaged chairs is all that the library has currently. During summers, students face even more problems as there are no fans and drinking water. The authorities must provide basic facilities to the library.

Ameer Lal Baloch
Pasni

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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