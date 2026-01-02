E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Ranking tennis continues

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ISLAMABAD: The men’s singles qualifying matches of the 11th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship matches were played here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Country’s leading players, including Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Shoaib, Barkatullah, Yousuf Khalil, Ahmad Nael, Hamza Roman, Mahin Aftab, Meheq Khokhar, Amna Ali, Sheeza Sajid and Soha Ali, are participating in the national event.

Over 250 entries have been received for different categories including men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, boys 18 & Under singles, boys 14 & Under singles, girls 14 & Under singles and boys 12 & Under singles.

The main draw matches start on Friday.

Results:

Men’s singles (second qualifying round): Heera Asiq bt Aqil Khan 8-2; Inam Qadir bt Mohammad Rohan 8-1; Abdul Basit bt Adan Khan 8-4; Ahmed Babr bt Mohammad Ahmed 8-1; Rayan Khan bt Bilal Qadir 8-0; Faizan Fayyaz bt Mohammad Ayyan 8-0; Idrees Saqib bt Ahsan Ali 8-2; Hassan Usmani bt Mustafa 8-0; Ibrahim Bin Sohail bt Mamoon 8-3.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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