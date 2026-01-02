E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Neymar extending Santos deal: reports

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SAO PAULO: Neymar has agreed to renew his contract with Santos until the end of 2026, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.

On Wednesday, Santos, Pele’s former club, posted a cryptic video on social media showing an aerial view of their Vila Belmiro stadium with the date December 31, 2026, accompanied by the text: “The time is coming”, without mentioning Neymar, whose initial contract expired at midnight on Dec 31.

Neymar’s first season back at his first club was interrupted by injuries, but the 33-year-old scored four times as Santos won their last three games to move out of the relegation places on the final day of the season in December.

After the season, he underwent an operation to repair a damaged meniscus in his left knee. Santos said on Dec 22 that the operation was performed by Brazil’s national team doctor and was succesful.

Neymar, who played for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia is the top scorer for the Brazil with 79 goals, two more than Pele.

He has not played for the national teamsince October 2023, when he suffered a knee injury against Uruguay.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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