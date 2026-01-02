KU welcomes its 75th batch of students on Youm‑i‑Jamia

Teachers and students of the University of Karachi participate in the Youm-i-Jamia rally.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has hosted a grand reception to celebrate Youm-i-Jamia (University Day) to welcome the 75th batch of new students.

The celebrations began with the recitation of Holy Quran. Before entering through the main Silver Jubilee gate, the Huffaz recited verses and then proceeded in the form of a procession along with the new entrants and other participants to the assembly point near the Administration Building.

The event, jointly organised by KU and Unikarian International, was led by KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, President Arts Council Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President Unikarian International Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi and Director General National Institute of Public Administration (Nipa) Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, the SHEC chairman emphasised that KU is one of Pakistan’s largest universities, whose graduates have earned distinction both nationally and internationally.

He noted a significant rise in female admissions in recent years, particularly in medicine, attributing it to merit-based entry.

Ahmed Shah highlighted that parents are the true heroes, whose sacrifices enable access to higher education. Addressing students, he said they were the hope of their parents and should not disappoint them.

VC Iraqi mentioned that the university does not merely award degrees but also nurtures students’ intellectual, moral and social growth.

He said that Pakistan should be viewed not only through criticism but also through its potential for progress, as national identity is inseparable from the country.

The Unikarian president told students that positive transformation of personality begins during their time at KU, which is felt not only by the students themselves but also by those around them, as the university shapes complete individuals rather than just graduates.

Dr Saif recalled KU’s founding in 1951 and its pivotal role in the intellectual and cultural development of Karachi and Pakistan. He described KU as a source of national pride, saying that every graduate represents a promise of a brighter future.

The Kuts president pointed out that only about 10 per cent of Pakistan’s population gains access to universities, making admission to KU both an honour and a privilege.

The KU Students’ Adviser elaborated on the university’s ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities and briefed participants about the objectives and functions of student societies operating under the Adviser’s Office.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026