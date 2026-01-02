E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Sindh-wide celebrations planned to mark ZAB’s 98th birth anniversary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh has announced province-wide celebrations to mark the 98th birth anniversary of its founder and the country’s former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on January 5, with events planned in all district headquarters.

In a statement, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that district-level party organisations have been directed to arrange commemorative programmes in their respective areas. He said the events would include cake-cutting ceremonies and tributes to Bhutto’s political legacy and services to the country.

“Democracy in Pakistan owed much to the sacrifices of the Bhutto family,” he said. “The PPP would continue to play its role for the supremacy of the Constitution, parliament and the continuity of democratic governance. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the one who made Pakistan a nuclear power and he strengthened the country’s defence by advancing missile technology.”

Mr Khuhro said the people of Pakistan and the armed forces were fully capable of responding to any hostile designs against the country.

On provincial issues, the PPP leader categorically rejected the idea of creating new provinces, particularly in Sindh. He said no new province was being formed, nor would any be created in Sindh, terming such discussions as political point-scoring and baseless speculation. He reiterated that the PPP would not allow any harm to Sindh’s unity.

He said the party had previously resisted controversial canal projects and would continue to protect Sindh’s rights at every forum. He stressed that the PPP would not allow any rollback of the 18th Constitutional Amendment or any reduction in the province’s share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He also criticised proposals to penalise provinces for the Federal Board of Revenue’s performance, saying that any shortfall in tax collection could not be compensated by cutting the provinces’ NFC shares.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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