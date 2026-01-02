Six shops burgled

LARKANA: Six shops were burgled in the city’s main trade centre, Jiles Baz­a­ar, on the New Year’s Eve.

Officials at the Market police station said that the burglars took away over Rs2.5 million along with the CCTV camera and DVR system from one shop.

The gadgets were found thrown into the overhead water tank.

They said they jumped into the shops by creating wide holes in the ceilings from the rooftop of the mar­ket and an under construction house with the help of hammers and other tools.

They collected the cash from two grocery stores, two confectionery outlets, one seed shop and one soap store.

The affected shops belo­n­ged to Ashraf Ghulam Haider Shaikh, Haji Moha­mmad Parail Shaikh, Zul­fiqar Ali Shaikh, Irshad Ahmed Shaikh, Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Mohammed Aamir.

A hunt for the culprits was underway, the police said.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026