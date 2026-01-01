THE Asian Development Bank’s latest climate resilience financing for Pakistan should reinforce the country’s efforts towards building longer-term resilience to protect its people and economy from the adverse impacts of climate change. The $180.5m funding for Sindh addresses one of the country’s most neglected climate frontiers along its coastal belt where recurrent flooding and sea intrusion have steadily eroded livelihoods, undermined food security and impacted biodiversity, forcing residents to migrate. By focusing on integrated water resource management, flood risk reduction and restoration of nature-based coastal defences, the project will embrace ecosystem-based solutions, benefiting over 3.8m people. The project will simultaneously focus on institutional strengthening and community-level strategic planning for durable impact and continuity. The $124m assistance for Punjab seeks to tackle a different structural problem. It will give small farmers access to climate-smart machinery, introduce circular agriculture practices to reduce residue burning, establish testing and training facilities and empower thousands of women to enhance farm productivity and climate resilience in 30 districts.

The ADB funding for these projects indicates growing realisation on the part of both international lenders and authorities here that climate change has emerged as one of the biggest economic and governance challenges — it is not merely an environmental issue — for a nation that has repeatedly been hit by devastating climate-induced disasters in the last couple of decades. Such projects are an investment in the country’s economic future and stability. That both projects have been structured in such a way that the provincial governments also chip in from their own resources on top of ADB financing, no matter how modest that contribution ($20m from Sindh and $5m from Punjab), will ensure their buy-in to the schemes. Their limited scale notwithstanding, the schemes underscore what needs to be pursued for climate adaptation and where money must be put for making communities climate resilient. They have rightly been described as ‘transformative’ for communities that stand to benefit. However, for these initiatives to have a durable impact, the authorities must ensure that the funds are spent prudently and transparently. Our development history is littered with well-funded projects that faltered midway due to weak execution, opacity and corruption. The challenge now is to ensure that the promise of climate finance is matched by institutional reform, transparency and sustained political commitment.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026