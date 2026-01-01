From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Preserve unity

MULTAN: Addressing a big public meeting here today [Dec 31] Sardar Abdur Rab Nish­tar, Governor of the Punjab, made a fervent ... appeal: to the people of Pakistan to forge a united front against all external dangers, and to preserve their unity at all costs. The Governor said that Pakistan was surrounded at this critical juncture by enemies who harboured mischievous designs ... and wanted to pull down the noble edifice which was raised by the Quaid-i Azam at a tremendous cost.

He added that if ... any harm came to Pakistan the entire world of Islam would be put in jeopardy and the very cause of Islam would be at stake. Heavy responsibility, he said, lay on the shoulders of Mussalmans for the preservation of their hard-won freedom which was the greatest asset of the Muslim world today. …

He said that some people for ulterior political purposes were trying to bring about disruption among the people and were engendering the spirit of factionalism among them. He warned such people that they should give up their dangerous game, as the unity of the nation could not be allowed to be weakened at any cost.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026