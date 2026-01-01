E-Paper | July 14, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Federal rule in Baluchistan

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QUETTA: The Federal Government, acting on the basis of a report received from the Governor of Baluchistan, has … assumed the functions of the Government of Baluchistan, a Press note issued here said tonight [Dec 31]. … The following Press note was issued…: “the Government of Pakistan has been keeping a continuous watch over the affairs of Baluchistan… . While the Government is satisfied that the insurgency launched by certain elements in order to resist Baluchistan’s change from a medieval system … has been overcome, it is … not fully satisfied by the complementary performance on the administrative side.

… [T]he Federal Government has received a report from the Governor of Baluchistan to the effect that special measures are urgently needed to rejuvenate the provincial administration and suspension of normal constitutional provisions is necessary… . Acting on the basis of this report, the President has issued a Proclamation … under Article 234 … whereby … [t]he functions of the Government of Baluchistan have been assumed by the Federal Government, and … powers of the Provincial Assembly … shall be under the authority of the Federal Parliament.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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