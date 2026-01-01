Enter the new year with newer hopes

AS Pakistan steps into the new year, the moment calls not for grand declarations, but for a sober acknowledgment of the forces that continue to hold us back, and the shared responsibilities that can still move us forward. Among the most damaging of these forces is the steady normalisation of intolerance and extre- mism. Over time, harsh language, rigid thinking and the refusal to tolerate any difference of opinion have seeped into public discourse.

Intolerance does not always announce itself violently; more often, it begins quietly in classrooms that discourage questioning, in social spaces that punish disagreement, and in narratives that divide citizens into ‘us’ and ‘them’. A society that loses the ability to disagree respectfully also loses its capacity to grow. The new year must, therefore, begin with a renewed commitment to pluralism, not as a slogan, but as a lived practice.

Closely tied to this is the long shadow of terrorism, which has shaped Pakistan’s recent history in profound ways. While the scale and visibility of terrorist violence may fluctuate, its deeper impact persists in the form of fear, mistrust and social fragmentation. Terrorism thrives where alienation is allowed to deepen and where grievances — real or perceived — go unaddressed. Combating it requires more than security measures; it demands sustained investment in social cohesion, justice and opportunity. The lesson of past decades is clear: peace cannot be imposed; it must be built and sustained.

One of the greatest obstacles to collective progress remains our tendency to politicise every national challenge. From education to public health, from security to social welfare, issues that demand consensus are often reduced to partisan battlegrounds.

This constant politicisation weakens institutions and erodes public trust.

A nation cannot function when unity is treated as a temporary tactic rather than a permanent necessity. The new year offers a chance to pause and ask a difficult question: what would it look like to place national interest above political identity, even briefly?

Pakistan’s young population is often described as a ‘demographic dividend’, but a dividend is only realised when invested wisely. Millions of young people enter the workforce each year with ambition, but limited opportunities. Besides, helping marginalised communities strengthens national resilience. Societies that invest in their most vulnerable citizens are better equipped to withstand crises, whether economic, environmental or security-related. Inclusion is not merely compa- ssionate policy; it is smart policy.

The new year should not be framed as a fresh start detached from the past, but as a continuation with correction. Rejecting intolerance, confronting terrorism through social strength, setting aside destructive politicisation, empowering youth, and uplifting the marginalised communities are not separate goals.

They are interconnected threads of the same national fabric. To pull one is to affect the others. As the calendar turns, perhaps the most meaningful resolution the nation can make is a simple one: to see ourselves not as competing factions, but as shared stakeholders in a fragile, unfinished project called Pakistani nation.

Khateeb Khan

Kotli, AJK

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026