Learning lessons

AFTER a large-scale genocide of Palestinians, the plan now is for the resistance to hand over its weapons. After years of unrelenting bloodshed, such a demand is unrealistic. But this is nothing new. During another white man’s genocide, led by the Serbs against Bosnian Muslims, the latter, too, had faced such a demand and surrendered arms in return for protection under the wings of the United Nations. They had been kept in so-called ‘safe area’ that were attacked in July 1995, leaving thousands of men and boys dead. The UN machinery remained utterly helpless. This is a harsh lesson that we must learn from history.

International law is explicit on the rights of people under occupation. Resolution 3314 (1974) affirms the right of all peoples under colonial or racist regimes to struggle for “self-determination, freedom and independence”, including the right to seek support. Resolution 37/43 (1982) reiterates the “inalienable right” of Palestinians and all peoples under foreign domination to self-determination, and acknowledges the legitimacy of their struggle. The Palestinians clearly have the right to fight to claim their occupied land back.

Angabeen Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026