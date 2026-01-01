E-Paper | July 14, 2026

AHS Council

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PROFESSIONALS associated with allied health sciences (AHS) play an essential role in every hospital, but their recognition and service regulation remain far behind those registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). While doctors enjoy a clear licensing system, pay scales and legal protection under PMDC, AHS graduates continue to work under unclear job structures and inconsistent policies.

Although Pakistan has an AHS Council, it is far from being fully functional. The council, which should protect the rights of technologists, is occupied by individuals who are either technicians or PMDC-licensed doctors, rather than qualified AHS professionals. As a result, the interests of the AHS community remain largely ignored.

In Punjab, AHS graduates enjoy a basic pay scale (BPS-17), which is a small but important recognition of their professional qualifications. However, in other regions, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), there is no uniform pay structure or regulatory system. A technologist in one province may hold a master’s degree and still be placed on a lower scale than a technician in another province.

This inconsistency has created deep frustration among thousands of young professionals who serve in anaesthesia, radiology, laboratory and physiotherapy departments. In the absence of a stand-

ardised national council actively working for them, AHS graduates continue to face unequal opportunities, limited promotions, and no defined service structure.

To strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare backbone, it is vital that the AHS Council is made autonomous, transparent and truly representative of AHS professionals. Equal pay scales, licensing rights, and uniform regulation across the country will uplift the AHS community, improving key patient care standards nationwide.

Zeeshan Ali
Haripur

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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