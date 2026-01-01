E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Issues of self-image

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THIS is with reference to the article ‘A tall tale about renaissance’ (Dec 2), which talked of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s self-image as a Lorenzo de Medici, Michelangelo and Copernicus rolled into one. I would like to disagree with the assertion. Embedded in the Western culture, the writer thinks that the renai- ssance was a unique occurrence that took place in Europe in the 17th century.

To the contrary, there have been many repeated renaissances in the Abrahamic religions trying to bring back the past beliefs and glory. Before Judaism, there is the tale of Sodom and Gomorrah that led to them being destroyed. When the Jews were evicted from their ‘promised land’, the Zionist belief is that there would come a messiah who would restore the land to ‘the children of Israel’. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s self-image is of that messiah, and he believes that he has come to fulfil the prophecy.

Similarly, the Hindutva belief is of a Bharat Mata that will span the entire Indian subcontinent, including Afghanistan and some parts of Central Asia, which will belong to that culture. Modi’s self-image, as such, is that he is a reincarnation, or avatar, of some deity — the ‘Hindu messiah’.

Dr Asghar Qadir
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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