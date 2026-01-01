Enlightened citizenry

THERE is a popular saying that media controls minds, but truth, once revealed, cannot be discredited. Social media differs from traditional media in many ways, providing a platform to individuals with all sorts of backgrounds. People support a cause or a narrative if they feel convinced, but they can always go back and question the same cause or narrative when they get convinced by the counter-argument. It is a process of enlightenment.

This indicates that people today are more aware of who is doing what on the national scene. Any government attempt to control social media platforms, therefore, has the potential to backfire rather than work in favour of the government. Social media has truly enlightened Pakistanis about the political landscape, and they now understand its dynamics more than what the major players may like to acknowledge.

To make democracy truly workable in Pakistan, granting freedom of speech and debate without discrimination is essential. The relevant authorities may also play a positive role in this regard.

Hasnain Ahmad Thaheem

Lahore

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026