OFFICIAL VEHICLES: Official vehicles frequently disregard traffic rules, engaging in overspeeding, abrupt lane changes, and discourteous conduct. These violations, committed by government SUVs and sedans funded through public resources, undermine both road safety and public trust. The use of tinted windows and sunshades often conveys an impression of privilege rather than necessity. Such practices foster alienation among taxpayers who finance these vehicles, but are made to feel marginalised on the roads. Public service is a responsibility, not an exemption from civic duty. Senior officials should issue instructions to ensure that government transport is used with restraint and respect.

Zishan Ahmad Siddiqi

Islamabad

AI tools’ boom: The recent news of a Japanese girl holding a marriage ceremony with her self-built artificial intelligence (AI) character is a grim reminder that AI is increasingly shaping human relationships. Advancements in AI tools have revolutionised the world. Today’s youth prefer to share their emotions and feelings with AI-built characters rather than with humans to escape judgment. In this way, ChatGPT and other AI tools appear to have completely eclipsed human interaction. In such a scenario, we should make a conscious effort to take time out of our busy schedules and listen to the most vulnerable among us so that we may protect our society from the deleterious effects of excessive intimacy with AI tools.

Alisha Abdul Sattar

Lahore

SABZI MANDI ROAD: The condition of the Sabzi Mandi Road in Karachi is pathetic. Along with the fruit and vegetable vendors, a large population of Sohrab Goth town, including areas like Gulshan-i-Maymar, Ahsanabad and adjoining localities, suffers badly from the poor condition of this road that is parallel to M-9. The relevant authorities should take notice of the situation, and immediately repair the road for smooth transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Syed Sohail Qasim

Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026