Passengers spend night in train after power glitch in Channel tunnel

PARIS: Rail traffic through the Channel tunnel slowly resumed with more cancellations and delays on Wednesday after an electricity failure stranded thousands of passengers and trapped some for a night in a powerless train.

Two London-Paris trains were cancelled and most trips were delayed in both directions as Eurostar warned of “knock-on impacts” on New Year’s Eve.

Christelle Renouf, her husband and two children arrived in Paris after boarding a train from London for a journey that took 12 hours longer than expected.

“After boarding, the train first stopped for an hour because there wasn’t enough staff, then it stopped again just before the tunnel, because an overhead line fell” on one of the carriages, she said in the French capital’s Gare du Nord railway station.

They spent the night in a train “without electricity, water or wifi”, she added.

A spokeswoman said “an overhead line fell onto a Eurostar train linking London and Paris, near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel”.

New Year travellers had to scramble to find alternatives after the operator postponed all services between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday, Eurostar said services had “resumed today following a power issue in the Channel Tunnel and some further issues with rail infrastructure overnight”.

It added that there could be “some delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.

One man told the BBC he boarded the 19.01 (GMT) train to Paris on Tuesday, but at 0300 on Wednesday he was still sitting in the train at the entrance to the tunnel.

France’s BFMTV reported passengers were left waiting in the night on a train from London to Lille without electricity and heating.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026