E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Taiwanese firm starts mass production of tiny 2nm chips

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TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech titan TSMC has started mass production of its cutting-edge two-nanometer (nm) semiconductor chips, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

A nanometer is so small that even one millimeter equals one million, while there are one billion nanometers in one metre.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract maker of chips, used in everything from smartphones to missiles, and counts Nvidia and Apple among its clients.

“TSMC’s 2nm (N2) technology has started volume production as planned,” TSMC said in a statement on its website.

The chips will be the “most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry in terms of both density and energy efficiency”, the company said.

“N2 technology, with leading nanosheet transistor structure, will deliver full-node performance and power benefits to address the increasing need for energy-efficient computing.”

The chips will be produced at TSMC’s facility in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, and in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

More than half of the world’s semiconductors, and nearly all of the most advanced ones used to power artificial intelligence technology, are made in Taiwan.

TSMC has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment. Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centres.

AI-related spending is soaring worldwide, and is expected to reach approximately $1.5 trillion in early 2026, according to US research firm Gartner, and over $2tr by the end of the year nearly two per cent of global GDP.

The Taiwanese firm has invested in chip fabrication facilities in the United States, Japan and Germany to meet soaring demand for semiconductors, which have become the lifeblood of the global economy.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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