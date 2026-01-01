E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Finland seizes vessel after cable damage

AFP Published
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HELSINKI: Finnish police said on Wednesday they had seized a vessel suspected of damaging a telecommunications cable that runs between Helsinki and Tallinn in the Gulf of Finland several hours earlier.

Police did not disclose any details about the identity of the vessel, but Finnish public broadcaster Yle, citing the MarineTraffic specialised website, said the ship was the Fitburg, a 132-meter-long cargo ship bearing a flag from St Vincent and the Grenadines, en route from St Petersburg, Russia, to Haifa, Israel.

The seized ship is suspected of being “responsible for the damage to the cable”, which is owned by Finnish telecoms group Elisa and located in Estonia’s exclusive economic zone, Finnish police said in a statement.

Part of the Baltic Sea, the Gulf of Finland is bordered by Estonia, Finland, and Russia.

Elisa said in a statement that the cable damage had “not affected the functionality of Elisa’s services in any way”, noting that its services had been rerouted.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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