Bosnian Serbs to hold partial repeat vote for presidency

SARAJEVO: Bosnian Serbs will hold a partial repeat vote in February to replace their banned president, Milorad Dodik, after some results from November’s election were annulled for fraud, the electoral commission said Wednesday.

The February 8 vote, concerning more than 80,000 registered voters, could prove decisive in the contest between Dodik’s camp and several opposition parties in the Bosnian Serb entity Republika Srpska.

It will be held at 136 polling stations, out of around 2,160, Bosnia’s central electoral commission said in a statement.

After the November 23 election, the commission announced a narrow victory for the candidate backed by Dodik and the ruling coalition, Sinisa Karan, who won 50.4 per cent of the vote.

His main rival, Branko Blanusa, supported by several opposition parties, garnered 48.2 per cent.

Fewer than 10,000 votes separated the two, and the opposition accused the ruling coalition of fraud. The electoral commission ordered a partial recount and eventually annulled the results in 136 polling stations.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026