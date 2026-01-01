Five suspects killed in two encounters in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five suspected outlaws were killed in two encounters.

Reports said two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with Warburton police near Kanjriwala Bagh in Nankana Sahib district late on Tuesday night.

Sub-inspector Muhammad Waqas Anwar claimed in his FIR that he was leading a police party when he received a call that four outlaws have looted cash, mobile phone and other valuables from the caller and police chased them near Kanjriwala Bagh. As soon as they saw the police, they opened fire which was also returned.

After firing stopped, police found two of them injured while two others escaped. Both the injured were shifted to Nankana Sahib DHQ hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. They received bullets “fired by their accomplices”.

Both were identified as Samiullah alias Manzoor Jhoori and Dilawar Abbas who were declared proclaimed offenders by four courts and wanted in about 100 robbery and theft cases in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sargodha and Nankana Sahib districts. Police are conducting raids to arrest their escaped accomplice Muhammad Nazim and an unidentified companion.

Meanwhile, three outlaws were killed in an encounter with Lahore Model Town CCD police team in Mandi Faizabad, Nankana, while two others managed their escape.

During an encounter with Nishatabad police in Faisalabad, a robber identified as Amir Khan, involved in 23 robbery cases, was arrested in an injured condition.

Police claimed that SI Shehzad Ahmed along with his team was taking Amir Khan to recover the stolen goods on his indication. When they reached near Omega City, four gunmen opened fire on the police party and freed the suspect. They fled to Jhumra Bypass on Sargodha Road. On being informed, SHO Nishatabad Imran Amir reached the spot with a contingent. After exchange of fire, police found Amir Khan lying injured critically, who was hit by the bullets of his own accomplices who fled taking advantage of the darkness. The injured suspect was shifted to the Allied hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026