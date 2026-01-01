Probables invited to national hockey camp

LAHORE: Thirty-four probables have been invited to attend the national hockey team camp in Islamabad from Jan 5 to 31 to finalise the Pakistan squad for the participation in the FIH Pro League Season to be held in Hobart, Australia from Feb 10 to 15.

The camp will be held at the Naseer Bunda Stadium in Islamabad.

Probables: Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq, Muneeb-ur-Rahman, Waqar, Ali Raza, Faizan Janjua, Bilal Khan; Defenders: Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Abd­ullah, Hammad-ud-Din, Abdul Manan, Emmad Shakil Butt, Usama Bashir, Arbaz Ahmad, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moeen Shakeel, Zakriya Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Arshad Liaqat, Junaid Manzoor, Salman Razaq, Nadeem Khan, Mohi­bullah; Forwards: Abdul Hanan Shahid, Abdur Rahman, Afraz, Rana Wahid, Rana Walid, Ahmad Nadeem, Moh­ammad Emmad, Abdul Qayyum, Basharat Ali, Umair Sattar, Hamza Fayyaz, Abuzar, Rafi­ullah.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026