Spinner Rashid to lead Afghanistan in Twenty20 World Cup

KABUL: Ace spinner Rashid Khan will lead a strong Afghanistan squad announced on Wednesday for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Rashid’s spin partner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi have also been recalled to the 15-member squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, returning after a shoulder also found places in the squad.

Naveen last played in a T20I for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in December 2024.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said the team can improve on their semi-final finish in the last World Cup in the United States and West Indies two years ago.

“Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous T20I World Cup and we hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions,” Naseeb said in a statement.

Afghanistan beat New Zealand, West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh on their way to the semi-finals two years ago.

They will play West Indies in a three-match T20I lead-up series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the World Cup.

Rashid’s side is placed in Group ‘D’ alongside New Zealand, South Africa, the UAE and Canada in the 20-team tournament that starts in India and Sri Lanka from Feb 7.

Afghanistan start their campaign against New Zealand in Chennai on Feb 8.

Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026