E-Paper | July 14, 2026

French duo stripped of Sydney-Hobart race overall win

AFP Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SYDNEY: A French crew were on Wednesday stripped of overall victory in the prestigious Sydney to Hobart yacht race over a rule infringement.

New Caledonia-based duo Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal claimed victory for BNC in the overall Tattersall Cup, determined by a complicated handicap formula which allows smaller boats to compete with bigger and faster rivals.

But a race panel later added more than one hour to their finishing time after upholding a complaint by second-placed Min River over an incorrectly secured sail.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think this would come true for me,” said Min River co-skipper Jiang Lin after learning she had become the first woman to win the race, which was in its 80th edition.

“I did not have hopes of winning. You think about all the 100-something boats, all the big boats and superb sailors out there,” said Jiang, one of just 13 woman owners and skippers among the 128 vessels that left Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. Maybe I will wake up and say: ‘Oh that was a dream’.”

Master Lock Comanche took the honours Sunday as the first boat to cross the finish line in Hobart, ending LawConnect’s bid for a third straight win in the annual bluewater classic.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe