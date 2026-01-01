E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Police helpline calls fall by half in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
A file photo of Punjab Police in Lahore on August 5, 2023. — AFP/File
A file photo of Punjab Police in Lahore on August 5, 2023. — AFP/File
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LAHORE: A report claimed that the overall calls received on the police helpline 15 almost halved in December 2025 compared to the same period last year.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police shared the report on Wednesday and said that in December 2025, calls related to robberies had decreased by 59 per cent, while calls related to street robberies saw a 51pc reduction.

Similarly, calls regarding vehicle theft showed a 55pc reduction, including a 73pc decrease in car theft calls and a 54pc decrease in motorcycle theft calls.

Compared to December of the previous year, calls reporting vehicle snatching incidents decreased by 71pc, while car snatching calls dropped by 46pc. Calls reporting motorcycle snatching incidents also showed a significant reduction of 72pc. Calls related to murder incidents decreased by 36pc, and abduction cases saw a 31pc decline compared to December 2024. Additionally, calls related to burglary and theft also recorded a 33pc decline during the same period.

Report claims remarkable decline in crime across the province

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that this year, registered cases of gang rape against women decreased by 44pc compared to the previous year, which clearly reflected effective actions by the police and the enforcement of the law.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had provided Punjab Police with the resources to make the province safe. He added that the scope of the Safe Cities Project was now being expanded from cities to the tehsil level.

The IG said that the declining trend in 15 calls related to serious crimes and street crime reflected an overall improvement in Punjab Police’s performance. He further said that free registration of crimes was being ensured at all police stations across the province, and that the sole focus of Punjab Police remained the protection of citizens’ life and properties and the suppression of criminals.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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USMAN ULLAH KHAN
Jan 01, 2026 11:46am
Good Job CM Maryam Nawaz ????
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