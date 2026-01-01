Javed Odho becomes acting IGP as Memon retires

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed Karachi police chief Javed Akhtar Odho as the acting inspector general of police (IGP).

The change in command comes after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge on Wednesday after attaining the age of superannuation.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, “Mr Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, is assigned the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.”

Meanwhile, in his farewell message, the outgoing IGP said that he had prioritised “technology-driven policing” and “systemic investigation reforms” as key components of the policing strategy.

Mr Memon took charge as the Sindh police chief in March 2024. In his three-decades-long illustrious career, he also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a director from 2006 to 2008, and later as the provincial head twice between 2011 and 2016.

He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujahat and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his professional achievements.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026