E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Javed Odho becomes acting IGP as Memon retires

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed Karachi police chief Javed Akhtar Odho as the acting inspector general of police (IGP).

The change in command comes after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge on Wednesday after attaining the age of superannuation.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, “Mr Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, is assigned the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.”

Meanwhile, in his farewell message, the outgoing IGP said that he had prioritised “technology-driven policing” and “systemic investigation reforms” as key components of the policing strategy.

Mr Memon took charge as the Sindh police chief in March 2024. In his three-decades-long illustrious career, he also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a director from 2006 to 2008, and later as the provincial head twice between 2011 and 2016.

He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujahat and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his professional achievements.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe