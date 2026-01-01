Bail pleas of 11 dismissed in Ponzi scheme case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has dismissed bail applications of 11 suspects, including Chinese nationals, allegedly running a fraudulent Ponzi scheme network in a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had busted an “organised international gang” on Dec 19 and held 34 suspects, including Chinese nationals, and registered two FIRs for offences under Sections 3 (unauthorised access to information system or data), 4 (unauthorised copying or transmission of data), 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 16 (unauthorised use of identity information), 26 (spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, read with Sections 34 (common intention) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, the suspects were sent to prison on judicial remand by a court the next day.

On Tuesday, after hearing state prosecutor Sheraz Rajpar, who opposed the bail plea and defence counsel, Judicial Magistrate (East) Gulraiz Memon dismissed the bail pleas of 11 suspects including Chinese nationals and ruled that the applicants were “ineligible for bail at this time”.

In its two separate detailed orders, the court noted that the NCCIA had caught the suspects “red-handed operating a fraudulent call centre”.

The judge noted that the suspects were allegedly using “social media platforms for the purpose of online fraud, dissemination of false and misleading information by offering illegal investment scheme (ponzi scheme) to defraud public specially manipulating digital records by showing fictitious profits to deceive innocent people”.

He added that during the initial probe it was found that the suspects were involved in “fraudulent activities” under the name of one “gentle tissues Pvt. company”.

The court pointed out that the defence counsel had failed to satisfy the court on questions that how and under what authority or registration they were operating a call centre without proper approval from authorities concerned.

It added that the suspects were allegedly using “multi slot GSM/SMS modems connected via interfaces allowing the coordination of multiple SIM cards based on configuration, connectivity coordination through messaging communication with VoIP (voice over internet protocol)”.

“Apart from that, during investigation some POS machines and several debit/credit cards were also recovered from the work place of accused allegedly use for defrauding the people and creating accounts on different websites i.e www.blackrockbtc.vip, www.blackgoldmansachsbtc.net, www.agent.goldmansachbtc.net showing factious investment growth and fabricated profits.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026