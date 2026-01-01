Innovation in healthcare stressed

KARACHI: Speakers at a symposium underscored the need for healthcare entrepreneurship, use of artificial intelligence and innovation to improve the standard of care and patient safety.

The event titled ‘Healthcare Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ was organised by the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC), Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), on the Ojha campus on Tuesday.

The symposium featured over 15 startups from across the university showcasing their ideas at dedicated booths. More than 200 participants attended the event, while several visitors explored the vibrant startups corridor, making it a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Speaking at a panel discussion, Dr Adeel Ahmad, heading the Pakistani American Pathologists Society, highlighted the critical role of clinician-led innovation, stating that clinicians were uniquely positioned to drive healthcare entrepreneurship by combining medical expertise with strategic thinking to develop scalable solutions that addressed real-world patient needs.

Recalling his entrepreneurial journey in the field of dermatology, Dr Babar Rao, professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, US, said that cross-border academic and entrepreneurial partnerships could play a pivotal role in empowering young innovators in Pakistan and enabling them to build globally competitive healthcare ventures.

Dr Bilal Hameed, professor and transplant hepatologist at the University of California, San Francisco, underscored the transformative potential of technology, stating that the thoughtful integration of AI and digital tools into healthcare could significantly enhance patient care, clinical decision-making, and research outcomes.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026