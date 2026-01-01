Driver of hit-and-run identified, say police

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Madina Town Police on Wednesday claimed to have traced the driver of an SUV who ran over and killed a three-year-old child on December 26 in the Eden Garden area of Faisalabad.

The police registered a case against accused driver Ali Waheed, son of a local property dealer, on Wednesday.

Complainant Sub-Inspector Rashid Ali claimed in the FIR that after a video went viral on social media in which a speeding vehicle could be seen crushing Mazana Fatima (3) to death, police identified the accused as Ali Waheed during investigations.

Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

CYLINDER BLAST: A woman received critical burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in her house in Muzaffar Colony area located on the Samundri Road at Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that the explosion caused a portion of the house and a wall to cave in, while a fire broke out in a room.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026