E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Rs15m cash and gold stolen from Hyderabad shops

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HYDERABAD: Cash and gold coins worth Rs15 million were stolen from three paint shops in the Haji Chowk area in a burglary on late Tuesday night, officials said.

When shop owners arrived at their shops on Wednesday morning, they found the locks had been broken open, they added.

The shopkeepers and traders shuttered their shops in protest.

Former MPA and patron of Anjuman Tajiran Saddar Bazar, Nadeem Siddiqui, and General Secretary Zarar Ahmed, shared details with the SSP.

Mr Ahmed said that many shopkeepers had kept payments in their shops because these were to be deposited in banks on Wednesday.

He claimed that around Rs185,000 had been stolen from his own shop.

Ghulam Hussain Rajput, owner of a looted paint shop, claimed that Rs10 million in cash, gold coins and other valuables had been stolen from his shop.

He said the police were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, five people sustained burn injuries in a blast at the colony of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The exact cause of the blast remains unknown, they added. The injured were identified as Asif Masih, his mother Zareena Masih, Anna Masih, Alisha and Ambreen.

Two of them were being transferred to the city branch of Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident caused panic in the colony.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe