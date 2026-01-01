Rs15m cash and gold stolen from Hyderabad shops

HYDERABAD: Cash and gold coins worth Rs15 million were stolen from three paint shops in the Haji Chowk area in a burglary on late Tuesday night, officials said.

When shop owners arrived at their shops on Wednesday morning, they found the locks had been broken open, they added.

The shopkeepers and traders shuttered their shops in protest.

Former MPA and patron of Anjuman Tajiran Saddar Bazar, Nadeem Siddiqui, and General Secretary Zarar Ahmed, shared details with the SSP.

Mr Ahmed said that many shopkeepers had kept payments in their shops because these were to be deposited in banks on Wednesday.

He claimed that around Rs185,000 had been stolen from his own shop.

Ghulam Hussain Rajput, owner of a looted paint shop, claimed that Rs10 million in cash, gold coins and other valuables had been stolen from his shop.

He said the police were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, five people sustained burn injuries in a blast at the colony of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The exact cause of the blast remains unknown, they added. The injured were identified as Asif Masih, his mother Zareena Masih, Anna Masih, Alisha and Ambreen.

Two of them were being transferred to the city branch of Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident caused panic in the colony.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026