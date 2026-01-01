Govt launches reforms to modernise agri markets

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched reforms initiative at agriculture markets to transform traditional market operations into a transparent, efficient, and farmer- and consumer-friendly system.

Punjab Price Control and Commodities Management department secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid said here on Wednesday that the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) was implementing the reforms to modernise and digitalise agricultural markets across the province.

She said the reforms were focusing on streamlining the regulatory framework through necessary legal amendments, the establishment of a dedicated engineering wing, and the implementation of a comprehensive human resource plan. “These measures are intended to ensure improved governance, infrastructure provision, and institutional sustainability,” Dr Khurshid said.

As part of the digitisation process, the secretary told Dawn that the PAMRA was introducing geo-tagging to monitor markets and stakeholders, enabling real-time information sharing. She said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been implemented in all 188 markets across the province comprising 92 fruit and vegetable markets and 96 grain markets.

PAMRA reports 130pc revenue increase thru’ fees outsourcing

She said additional measures included improvements in cleanliness and drainage systems, installation of SMD screens at divisional headquarters and electronic rate boards at the tehsil level, branding of “Chief Minister Kissan Bazaars” at main entrances, establishment of help desks, use of body cameras to monitor auctions in Lahore markets, and provision of standardised wholesale rate list stands to ensure price transparency.

As a result of financial reforms, she said PAMRA reported a 130 per cent increase in revenue through the outsourcing of market fees, parking, and rate list rights. Furthermore, by expediting the allotment and auction process of plots in agricultural markets, revenue amounting to approximately Rs4 billion had been generated.

The PAMRA had also initiated relocation of long-pending markets, including those in Sheikhupura and Pakpattan, while development work accelerated in markets in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mian Channu, and Hasilpur.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026