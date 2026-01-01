Protest against ‘illegal’ demolition of houses continues

MIRPURKHAS: Dozens of women of the Lashari community along with children staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday, the third consecutive day of the protest, near the press club on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road against “illegal” demolition of their houses and arrest of “innocent” residents for interrogation.

Various activists and workers of social welfare organisations also joined the protest sit-in. The protesters raised slogans against local authorities.

They called for justice and demanded that they be provided with immediate compensation and plots for construction of their houses. The protesters also called for releasing their “innocent” relatives from “illegal captivity”.

The leaders of the protest, Maulana Hafizur Rehman and Shahzada Malik, on this occasion, said that houses of the Lashari community were demolished illegally and their shelters were snatched without any notice.

They claimed that the district adminis­tration took the illegal action and failed to resolve their land dispute with a landlord.

The protesters condemned the district administration and demanded the chief minister to take immediate notice and order an impartial inquiry into the matter.

It may be recalled that some days ago landlord Advocate Chaudhary Shahzad Jatt was gunned down by unknown men after an altercation over the land dispute with some members of the Lashari community.

A murder FIR was lodged with the Satellite Town police station in which nine accused were nominated. The police had detained two suspects while raids at different places were made to arrest the others.

Authorities told Dawn that it was a 30-year-old dispute between Chaudhary Shahzad Jatt and the Lashari community, who allegedly occupied his land and built illegal houses there.

Tension had gripped the village after the murder of Shahzad Jatt.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026