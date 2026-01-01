Govt to provide modern municipal services in 52 cities: minister

BAHAWALPUR: Under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Provincial Development Programme, modern municipal services will be provided in 52 cities across the province with a cost of Rs300 billion, said Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the project held at the Divisional Public School, Burewala in Vehari district.

He said that modern municipal services under the project included a comprehensive sewage system, disposal stations, wastewater treatment plants, street lights, footpaths and other facilities.

He claimed that these modern services would benefit over seven million people. The minister said that Rs9 billion had been allocated for the Burewala tehsil alone under the project.

On the occasion, Multan Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan said that under this mega project, Rs50 billion would be utilised in seven tehsils of the Multan division. Punjab Development Programme Director Brig (retd) Asad Mahmood briefed the participants about the project.

POLICE PERFORMANCE: As many as 19 criminals were killed and 24 injured, while 57 were arrested in 37 police encounters during 2025 in the Vehari district, said an annual police performance report.

Vehari DPO Tassawar Iqbal claimed that a significant drop in crime was seen during the year. He claimed that there was a decline of 39 percent in dacoities, 28 percent less murders were reported and robberies saw a 31 percent decrease.

He said that during the current year, the district police traced 66 murders, 26 dacoities, 128 rape cases, ten extortion cases and 3,971 theft and robberies cases and recovered stolen property worth about Rs260 million. Besides, police recovered 133kg heroin and 611kg charas as well as recovering other narcotics during the year and arrested as many as 1,898 drug peddlers, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026