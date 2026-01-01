14 AD&SJs promoted

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has promoted 14 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district & sessions judge (BS-21).
The promoted judges include Shafqatullah Khan, Mubashar Nadeem Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mumtaz Ahmad, Khalid Saeed Wattoo, Muhammad Riaz, Ishfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed Rafiq, Imtiaz Nadeem, Yasir Nadeem Razzaq, Hamid Mahmood Khan, Syed Azhar Ali Jafri, Tariq Ayub and Atiqur Rehman.
The AD&SJs have been promoted on the recommendations made by a performance evaluation committee, said a notification issued by LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha.
Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026