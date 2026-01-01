E-Paper | July 14, 2026

14 AD&SJs promoted

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has promoted 14 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district & sessions judge (BS-21).

The promoted judges include Shafqatullah Khan, Mubashar Nadeem Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mumtaz Ahmad, Khalid Saeed Wattoo, Muhammad Riaz, Ishfaq Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed Rafiq, Imtiaz Nadeem, Yasir Nadeem Razzaq, Hamid Mahmood Khan, Syed Azhar Ali Jafri, Tariq Ayub and Atiqur Rehman.

The AD&SJs have been promoted on the recommendations made by a performance evaluation committee, said a notification issued by LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe