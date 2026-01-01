E-Paper | July 14, 2026

More development projects planned for Islamabad in 2026: interior minister

Kashif Abbasi Published
Workers install lights on a globe at Shaheen Chowk underpass before its inauguration in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Workers install lights on a globe at Shaheen Chowk underpass before its inauguration in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
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ISLAMABAD: The Shaheen Chowk underpass has been opened for traffic as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) completed 18 projects, including five mega road projects, during the year 2025.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the opening of the underpass on Wednesday, the last day of the year.

He said the project’s formal inauguration would be carried out by the prime minister, but it was being opened as part of New Year celebrations.

The minister said a large number of new projects will be launched in Islamabad in 2026.

In his media talk, the minister said the Serena Interchange, Murree Road underpass, F-8 Interchange, T Chowk flyover and Shaheen Chowk, along with the completion of Park Road and the Business Facilitation Centre projects, were among the “dozens” of projects completed during 2025.

Shaheen Chowk underpass opened as CDA completes 18 projects in 2025

He congratulated the CDA team, contractors and interior ministry officials for completing the project.

The interior minister said Vision 2027 for Islamabad, a two-year development programme, will be unveiled in January, under which special focus will be given to enhancing greenery and overhauling parks. He said 2026 will see the completion of double the number of development projects compared to those completed in the outgoing year. He added that work was continuing on the jail project. State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.

Mr Naqvi appreciated the state minister for interior, CDA chairman, IG Islamabad, secretary interior and other concerned officials for working as a team to complete development projects in 2025.

In the outgoing year, the CDA, besides the mentioned road projects, completed a number of projects at a total cost of Rs 15 billion. “We completed 18 projects worth Rs 15 billion in 2025, and in 2026 the number of projects will be doubled,” the interior minister said.

The underpass has been constructed on Khayaban-i-Iqbal, commonly known as Margalla Road, at the junction of 9th Avenue, where motorists faced traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The foundation stone of the underpass project, worth Rs 1.3 billion, was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and it was to be completed in 150 days. However, the project was completed in 63 days.

The cost of the project saw a 15 per cent increase as the length of the underpass barrel was increased from 56 metres to 85 metres, and some other design changes were also made.

During the media talk, the minister said that under Vision 2027, Islamabad will be given a new look with enhanced greenery. Responding to a query, he said that in 2026 he has four main goals: beautification work, entertainment, greenery and ending what he described as the dull feeling of Islamabad.

He said that top restaurant chains would open outlets in the capital, adding that teams had visited Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities to invite leading chains to Islamabad. He also said that a new convention centre and expo centre would be set up in the city next year.

Mr Naqvi said every effort was made to save trees and, gesturing towards a tree, said that to avoid cutting it, the road alignment was slightly changed. He said that wherever a tree is cut, 100 plants are planted as replacement. He also announced that the cricket stadium project would soon be started in Islamabad.

Responding to a query about the demolition of slums, the minister said action was taken only against those who encroached upon state land, adding that action would also be taken against government officials who facilitated the construction of houses on state land.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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Pakistan

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

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Irfan Siddique
Jan 01, 2026 02:41pm
Thanks for the projects. But Islamabad badly needs to have more plantations and water supply improvement. Thousand of precious trees were cut during the above mentioned projects. Water reservoirs and schemes should be given preference as the city has grown manifolds.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jan 02, 2026 01:49am
Citizen of capital are not able to get basic facilities like water supplies. I series have no infrastructure. Garbage is being dumped near populated areas. 10th avenue project is almost stalled from last two years. But instead of providing basics to citizen. Money is being spent on these showoff projects.
Recommend 0

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