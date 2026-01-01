E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PBM provided free medical treatment to over 2,000 patients in 2025

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: The government -owned social safety net, Pakistan Baitul Mal, provided free medical treatment to more than 2,100 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) during the outgoing year.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to take stock of the medical facilities provided through PBM.

Executive Director Pims Rana Imran Sikandar briefed him regarding patient facilitation mechanisms, treatment services, and coordination between PBM and the hospital for financial assistance cases.

The minister also reviewed the administrative and facilitation arrangements related to the medical and financial assistance being provided to deserving patients under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM). Representatives from PBM were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister emphasised the need to further streamline and expedite case-processing, particularly for emergency and life-saving treatment cases, and to strengthen coordination between Pims and PBM. He directed that the permanent PBM facilitation counter at Pims be re-activated and that PBM staff be deployed there at the earliest, upon which the executive director assured early implementation.

He further instructed PBM and Pims to digitise all related processes, adding that strict action would be taken in cases where patients are deprived of necessary facilitation.

He added that the budget of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has been increased from Rs. 10 billion to Rs. 14 billion for the current fiscal year, enabling expansion of welfare programmes and enhanced healthcare assistance for vulnerable citizens.

The Federal Minister stated that similar review visits will continue across hospitals and educational institutions nationwide, so that issues related to financial assistance and scholarships may be addressed on priority.

He further said that strengthening social protection and public healthcare systems to ensure timely and dignified support for vulnerable communities was government priority.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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