Elderly man’s jail sentence suspended after parties reach settlement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the imprisonment of a grandfather jailed in a family maintenance execution case after his son undertook to deposit Rs45 million towards outstanding dues for two minor children.

Justice Mohammad Azam Khan heard a petition filed by the petitioner, who had been sent to civil prison for one-year by an executing court on Sept 18, over non-payment arrearsof maintenance allowance to her widowed daughter-in-law fixed by a family court.

According to the case record, the children’s mother had approached the family court after her husband committed suicide in 2022, seeking maintenance allowance for her two children from their grandfather.

The family court fixed monthly maintenance allowance at Rs150,000 for the two minors and also directed payment of arrears amounting to Rs22.5 million. On failure to comply with the order, the executing court ordered one-year imprisonment of the children’s grandfather.

During the hearing before the IHC, counsel for both sides informed the court that a settlement had been reached. The petitioner’s son, Tariq Iqbal, agreed to deposit Rs45 million in a bank account maintained by the children’s mother by Jan 2.

The court observed that upon deposit of the said amount, the petitioner would be released forthwith, adding that failure to do so the relief would automatically stand withdrawn.

Tariq Iqbal also submitted an undertaking before the court, assuming responsibility for the maintenance of the minors. He assured the court that he would pay Rs300,000 per month, including Rs150,000 as regular maintenance and Rs150,000 towards clearance of arrears, and that the amount would be deposited before the court.

Justice Azam Khan disposed of the application seeking suspension of sentence and directed both the parties to place on record a schedule for payment of the remaining decretal amount, along with details of properties in the name of the petitioner and in the name of the deceased father of the minors. The matter was ordered to be re-listed immediately after the winter vacation.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026