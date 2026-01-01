Four killed in separate incidents in Taxila, Attock

TAXILA: At least four people, including a teenage girl, were killed in a series of separate incidents reported from different areas of Taxila and Attock on Thursday, police and rescue officials said.

In Taxila, two men lost their lives. In the first case, 21-year-old Irfan was stabbed to death in the Munirabad area within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station.

The police said the victim had a heated exchange with an unidentified man, who allegedly pulled out a dagger and stabbed him, causing fatal injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man in his 30s was recovered from the River Haro under a bridge on the Taxila-Hattar road, falling within the limits of Taxila Police Station.

Police said stone crusher workers spotted the body floating in the water and informed authorities. The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Taxila, for post-mortem examination, and efforts were underway to establish the victim’s identity.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate incidents across Attock district, including a 13-year-old girl.

Police said the girl, identified as Saima, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Burhan village, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to her father, Qayyum, the girl locked herself in a room and used her father’s licensed pistol, reportedly due to family-related distress. Police have initiated proceedings to determine the exact circumstances.

In another fatal incident, a motorcyclist, Saeed Khan, a resident of Chora Sharif, was killed after being hit by a speeding mini truck on the Kohat–Rawalpindi Road near Pind Sultani, within the limits of Pindigheb Police Station. He died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Police said separate cases have been registered in all incidents, and investigations are underway to ascertain further details.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026