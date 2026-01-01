Floods, heatwaves shaped climate response in 2025

ISLAMABAD: Confronted with recurring floods, prolonged heatwaves, and mounting water stress, Pakistan intensified its climate resilience efforts in 2025, with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination outlining a series of policy measures, response initiatives, and international engagements aimed at strengthening long-term preparedness.

Briefing on year-end developments, the ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, said that climate resilience and disaster preparedness dominated policymaking during the year, as extreme weather events again exposed the country’s vulnerability to climate change.

He added that, on the prime minister’s directives, a 300-day national climate preparedness and resilience plan was launched to improve coordination between federal and provincial authorities ahead of future monsoon seasons.

The plan focused on strengthening early warning systems, flood mitigation measures and the restoration of infrastructure repeatedly damaged by climate shocks. Saleem Shaikh noted that severe and prolonged heat waves affected Sindh, Balochistan and parts of southern Punjab, prompting calls for integrated heat adaptation strategies.

These included public health advisories, emergency water supply arrangements and the establishment of cooling centres in high-risk areas.

He stressed that rising temperatures must now be treated as a structural reality, requiring changes in urban planning, public health systems and labour protections.

On the policy front, the ministry approved Pakistan’s third carbon credit initiative under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The Safe Drinking Water Programme in Punjab, developed with the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority and a South Korean firm, aimed to attract foreign investment while reducing emissions through expanded access to clean water.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026