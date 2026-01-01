E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Over 117,000 pending driving licences to be issued in a month

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi has directed the authorities concerned to complete the printing of more than 117,000 pending driving licence cards across the province within one month.

Following the chief minister’s directives, the transport department has notified a district-wise schedule for the printing and delivery of driving licence cards in accordance with the stipulated timelines, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, the printing of driving licences in Hazara division will be completed in the first week of January 2026, while in Malakand division, the pending driving licence cards of Swat, Dir and Buner will be delivered to citizens by mid-January 2026.

Similarly, the delivery of driving licences in Peshawar division has been targeted to be completed between January 23 and January 26, whereas in Kohat division the process is expected to be completed by January 29.

Citizens of Bannu, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan divisions will receive their driving licences by January 30.

The chief minister has directed the relevant departments to ensure that driving licence cards pending for years reached the public within the stipulated timeframe.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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