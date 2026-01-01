E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Quaid-i-Azam’s bodyguard passes away

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: The veteran of the Pakistan Movement and former personal guard of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Salar Haji Abdul Ghani Khan passed away here on Wednesday due to multiple ailments.

His funeral prayers were offered at Chowk Yadgar, Peshawar, which was attended by people from all walks of life including political figures, government officials, journalists and members of the public.

According to his son, senior journalist Khalid Ghani Khan, late Haji Abdul Ghani Khan was among the most trusted companions of the Quaid-i-Azam and was personally appointed by the founder of Pakistan.

He was nearly 125 years old and remained loyal to the ideology of the Quaid until he breathed his last.

He expressed regret that despite his father’s invaluable services to the country, the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League never acknowledged or remembered him in official state ceremonies.

“We do not demand anything from the government,” he said, “but those who struggled for the creation of Pakistan deserve to be remembered and honoured.”

The late Haji Abdul Ghani Khan was the father of Pakistan Youth Front Chairman Gul Ghani Khan, Usman Ghani and Shahid Ghani.

He was also the uncle of Nazim Hassan Garhi, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Right to Information Commission Commissioner Muhammad Irshad, Peshawar Press Club president M Riaz, Daily Ausaf’s M Fayyaz, journalists Asad Ali Qamar of Samaa TV and Zafar Iqbal of ARY News.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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