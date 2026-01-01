Public complaints reviewed

MARDAN: A Khuli Kutcheri (open court) was organised by the district administration and police at Police Lines Mardan to resolve public issues.

It was headed by DPO Mardan Masood Ahmed and DC Mardan Wasif Rehman where they listened to the public issues related to land, plots and land grabbing mafia in Mardan district.

Relevant administrition and police officers, revenue officials and DRC members were also present on the occasion.

Hundreds of male and female complainants presented their issues in the open court. DPO Masood Ahmed and DC Wasif Rehman carefully reviewed the complaints and issued orders for immediate resolution of some issues, while for other issues the officers concerned were directed to investigate and provide justice to the rightful owners.

The DPO said that the police were always active to protect law and order and civil rights in the district and these steps were being taken to ensure transparency in land issues. The deputy commissioner also appreciated the mutual cooperation between the administration and the police, saying that timely and effective solutions are being provided to the citizens.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026