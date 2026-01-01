E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Unregistered rickshaws in Swat face crackdown

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SWAT: A jirga here on Wednesday decided to stake strict action against rickshaws with incomplete documentation or evidence of tampering.

Office-bearers of Mingora rickshaw union, elders, and administrative officials were in attendance. Deputy Commissioner Mohibullah Khan Yousafzai chaired the meeting.

Regarding two-stroke rickshaws, the administration officials resolved to seek guidance from the provincial government before taking further steps.

The jirga emphasised that no driver would be allowed to operate a rickshaw without a valid driving licence and excise department documents. It was also decided to take action against rickshaws fitted with engines exceeding 200cc or carrying passengers beyond the prescribed seating capacity. The jirga also reviewed the overall law and order situation in the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Swat acting deputy commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

He said that any attempt to disrupt public tranquillity would not be tolerated.

He also urged local elders to continue supporting the administration’s efforts to keep Swat safe and peaceful.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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