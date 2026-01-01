JIT submits report in Dr Warda murder case

ABBOTTABAD: The seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the Dr Warda kidnapping/murder case, has completed its report and submitted it to the provincial government for further action.

The JIT, headed by Ehtesham Hassan, chief of the provincial inspection team, comprises the heads of Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department, the district public prosecutor, AIG Sonia Shamroz Khan, doctors and lawyers. It was formed by the provincial government on the demand of relatives, doctors and the general public.

Talking to mediapersons here the other day, Ishaq Zakaria Advocate, a JIT member, said that statements of over 100 people related to the case, including lawyers, traders, civil society and officials of the district administration, were recorded.

“After carefully reviewing all the statements, only 25 to 30 statements were directly related to the case,” he said, adding that the JIT members also visited the crime scene, the house where Dr Warda was killed, and collected evidence.

Mr Zakaria said since the JIT report was confidential, so it could not be discussed, adding: “We have prepared the report and submitted it to the provincial government. Now it is the provincial government’s job to make it public or not. But here I must say that the JIT has worked with complete honesty and with the purpose to provide justice to the victim’s family.”

TWO CHILDREN KILLED IN FIRE: Two children died and three others sustained injuries as a fire broke out in a house in Bagan area of Galiyat on Tuesday night.

Residents said the house caught fire due to unknown reasons, adding the room, where the children were sleeping, was reduced to ashes.

They said one-year-old Afnan suffered critical injuries and died on the spot, while three-year-old Abu Bakr also received burn injuries and was taken to Ayub Medical Complex, where he too succumbed to injuries. The third child suffered minor burns and was under treatment.

Meanwhile, a woman and her son were seriously injured in a gas leak blast in Jhangi area early on Wednesday.

According to family sources, the blast occurred when the woman got up for morning prayers and tried to turn on the gas heater.

The injured were referred to the burns unit in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026