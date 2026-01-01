E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Dasu project company warned of action over pollution issue

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MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan district administration has warned the Chinese company executing the Dasu hydropower project of punitive action if it fails to comply with the environmental management and safety protocols within seven days, citing dust pollution and risks to public health and safety.

“It has been observed with grave concern that blasting and allied construction activities are generating excessive dust particles in and the surrounding areas of Dasu, Seo, and Kandia tehsils,” said a notice issued by deputy commissioner Khurram Rehman Jadoon to the company.

The notification stated that the company was engaged in construction activities at various locations within the jurisdiction of the district administration and that dust pollution caused by these activities created serious inconvenience to the general public.

“The dust pollution has adverse effects on public health, resulting in respiratory and other related diseases,” the notice added.

Through the notification, the district administration directed the company to ensure regular sprinkling of water, removal of debris from the Karakoram Highway and surrounding areas, as well as from blasting sites.

“You are also directed to install dust-control mechanisms and barriers wherever feasible, strictly adhering to the approved environmental management and safety plans,” the notification stated.

It further directed the company to adopt all possible measures to mitigate environmental hazards in areas where blasting and construction activities are underway.

Issued under Section 12(A) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration Act, 2017, the notice warned the company to submit a compliance report to the district administration within seven days.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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