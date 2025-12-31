EXPECTATIONS that peace will prevail in the Middle East in the new year remain slim, especially after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in Florida on Monday. Iran and the situation in Gaza topped both men’s agenda, and on both fronts, the news is not good. Asked what would happen if Hamas refused to hand over their weapons — the resistance group has said giving up its arms is not possible until there is a viable pathway to a Palestinian state — Mr Trump stated “it would be horrible for them”. He was even more blunt about Iran, saying that “we’ll knock them down” if the Islamic Republic started to rebuild its nuclear and missile programme. This confirms widespread fears that the Israeli PM made the US trip to get Mr Trump’s blessings for a new war against Iran. He may well have succeeded.

On both the Palestinian and Iranian fronts, the year 2025 witnessed much devastation. Israel’s genocide in Gaza was paused after the October peace agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh. But the American and Israeli insistence that Hamas lay down its weapons may completely derail the already fragile truce. It is because of this key sticking point that the second phase of Mr Trump’s Gaza plan has failed to get off the ground. The possibility of disarming Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions by force is also one of the reasons why Pakistan and other Muslim states appear to be having second thoughts about committing troops to the International Stabilisation Force. Yet after the Florida meeting, there seem to be strong chances of Israel resuming its butchery in Gaza unless there is a complete surrender by Hamas. The Iran situation is equally precarious. Tel Aviv and Tehran fought a devastating war in 2025 after the former launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic in June. Only a few days ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the US, Israel and Europe are waging a “full-fledged” war against his country, adding that if Iran is attacked again, the aggressors will face a “more decisive response”. Mr Trump’s combative words, and Mr Netanyahu’s devious machinations strongly suggest that a new war is on the cards. Unless there is a ‘miraculous’ diplomatic breakthrough, more bloodshed is likely in the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025