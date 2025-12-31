Touring CM

OUR leaders have developed a strange tendency to be everywhere other than where they need to be. The KP chief minister recently descended on Punjab, along with his entourage, ostensibly to catalyse a ‘street movement’ on behalf of his party. His trip, as has by now been well documented, went rather poorly, with the Punjab government leaving no stone unturned to let the visiting official know just how unwelcome he was in their jurisdiction. Yet, instead of being dissuaded, it seems that Punjab’s boorish treatment has convinced CM Sohail Afridi to try his luck in Sindh and Balochistan as well. While Mr Afridi is welcome to go anywhere he likes, and at any time, this project seems to be an unnecessary distraction from his considerable responsibilities. It would seem, from the news, that he has much more pressing problems to deal with, which should be taking up all of his energy and time.

The mobilisation of workers is usually best left to local leaders, who have the lay of the land and can accomplish it more effectively. The worsening security crisis in KP requires Mr Afridi’s constant attention, as do the many financial and administrative issues his government faces. The KP government cannot afford to be distracted in the midst of these challenges, as the consequences can, quite literally, prove deadly for those it is supposed to watch over. It would, therefore, be best if Mr Afridi focused on improving the lot of KP’s people. Considering that there is an effort underway to start a dialogue between the government and the opposition, it also seems counterproductive to go about rousing the public for a street movement. Talks between the political factions must be given a fair chance, without the sword of a mass movement hanging over the negotiating parties. Pressure tactics have not helped either side achieve their ends thus far, nor will they in the future.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025